Building a local fiber broadband workforce

What started as a casual conversation about broadband fiber in the Johnston County Agriculture Center parking lot quickly evolved into a collaborative effort to explore how our combined connections, expertise and leadership could help meet the growing demand for broadband infrastructure and skilled technicians in the region.

In fall 2024, the three of us — Ann Rizzardi, advocate and real estate broker; Andy Thompson, business development director for the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce; and I, Marc David, chief academic officer at Johnston Community College — completed the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Johnston Program. For more than 25 years, this initiative has helped cultivate local leaders by enhancing their skills and encouraging civic engagement and public service.

Following our graduation, we waited in the parking lot to support the incoming class. (After each graduation ceremony, graduates often greet the incoming class.) While waiting for the new group to arrive, our spontaneous conversation about excess fiber and workforce needs led to a key question: Could Johnston Community College (JCC) find a way to use these materials to meet a program need?

Although JCC regularly receives in-kind donations, there was no existing program that could utilize fiber-optic materials at the time. That single conversation led to deeper exploration — and perfect timing.

Shortly thereafter, Ann, Andy and I connected with Elizabeth Lentz, program manager at Corning Inc. and leader of FiberIQ, who introduced a well-structured, two-week training and train-the-trainer programs. The programs would prepare instructors to certify students as fiber broadband technicians, establishing a foundation for a new skilled workforce in the region.

I presented the proposal to JCC President Vern Lindquist, who immediately supported the initiative. Six JCC faculty and staff members were selected to complete the training, and by this August, all six were certified.

JCC President Vern Lindquist outlines the college’s new fiber optics technician program for local business leaders in October. (Photo: JCC)

Around the same time, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced a $63 million investment through the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) Program, with $3.2 million allocated to expand high-speed internet to 1,439 homes and businesses in Johnston County. Brightspeed was selected to lead installation efforts — making locally trained technicians more essential than ever.

In October, we held a reception at the Advanced Manufacturing Training Facility in Four Oaks, North Carolina, that included college officials and local business and industry leaders. The following week, the first class of students completed fiber broadband training. We are now gearing up for a second course in the spring.

The timing is ideal. The job market for fiber optics technicians is projected to grow faster than average, fueled by telecommunications investment in high-speed infrastructure. Career opportunities are also emerging across both public and private sectors with long-term potential and competitive wages.

This initiative aligns closely with the mission of Johnston Community College — to partner with business and industry, support economic growth, provide relevant workforce development and improve the lives of Johnston County residents.

Often, big ideas like this start at the executive level and trickle down in terms of implementation. In our case, an idea started with a simple, thoughtful conversation among Triangle East Leadership Johnston classmates who used their knowledge, expertise and connections to support an initiative that will surely make a difference in the region.

* * *

Marc David is chief academic officer at Johnston Community College (North Carolina). Ann Rizzardi is an advocate and real estate broker. Andy Thompson is business development director for the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce.