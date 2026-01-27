Approps package includes $170M in earmarks for community colleges

More than 110 community colleges across the country would receive thousands of dollars for special projects through the fiscal year 2026 appropriations package passed by the House last week.

Lawmakers would send more than $170 million back home to the community colleges in their districts via “Congressionally Directed Spending” (formerly known as earmarks). The funds are included in an appropriations packet for programs covered in the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS-ED) bill and another bill for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies (Transportation-HUD) programs.

Historically, special projects funding for community colleges comes through the Labor-HHS-ED bill. This fiscal year (FY26), about 65 community colleges would receive about $95 million through that bill, according to an analysis by the American Association of Community Colleges. In the three-bill appropriations package that the Senate plans to vote on this week, the Transportation-HUD bill also includes substantial Congressionally Directed Spending funds for community colleges: nearly $78 million for 50 community colleges.

The funding in both bills would largely go toward workforce development programs, equipment purchases and new facilities or facility upgrades in areas such as nursing, manufacturing, the trades, aviation training and aircraft maintenance, culinary arts, CDL training, EMS/fire training and more. The grants range from $105,000 to Linn-Benton Community College Foundation (Oregon) for the college’s child development center, to $9.5 million to Columbus State Community College for the Ohio Center for Advanced Technology.

