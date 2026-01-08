Addressing the CTE faculty shortage

In recent years, the United States has been grappling with a critical shortage of career and technical education (CTE) faculty, a challenge that jeopardizes the quality and accessibility of vocational education nationwide. This shortage also poses a significant threat to the workforce development pipeline and the future of CTE programs across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education.

Reasons for the shortage include the mismatch between the demand for CTE faculty and the pool of qualified candidates, as well as a lack of uniformity in the recognition of years of work and industry credentials in establishing minimum faculty qualifications. Many CTE fields require specialized knowledge and experience, making it challenging to find individuals with the requisite skills and credentials. Additionally, the perception of CTE as a secondary career path compared to traditional academia often dissuades potential candidates from pursuing careers in vocational education.

This excerpt comes from the current issue of the American Association of Community Colleges’ bimonthly Community College Journal.

Policies put in place by colleges, states, faculty unions and accreditation bodies can further limit candidate pools by eliminating candidates that lack certain credentials, such as associate degrees.

Retention of CTE faculty also poses a significant challenge. Limited opportunities for professional development, comparatively lower salaries and insufficient support systems contribute to high turnover rates among CTE educators, according to the Association for Career and Technical Education report on retention challenges in CTE fields. Without adequate support and incentives to remain in their roles, talented faculty members are at risk of leaving the profession, exacerbating the shortage and disrupting continuity in CTE programs.

Finding a solution

What can be done at the state level

Washington State’s High Wage High Demand efforts exemplify the positive steps that can be taken at the state level to address the CTE faculty shortage. By offering competitive salaries and targeted recruitment incentives for faculty in high-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing and technology, Washington aims to attract and retain qualified educators.

Form a search committee that includes key stakeholders such as workforce program directors, employer partners and, when possible, representatives from non-traditional backgrounds. Committees should include members trained in equitable hiring and mindful of bias when building candidate pools.

Extend outreach beyond traditional academic channels: tap industry associations, professional networks, apprenticeship grads, neighboring high schools, and community and technical colleges. Don’t simply post and wait: actively recruit candidates who may not yet have taught in higher ed but have rich industry experience and the potential to teach.