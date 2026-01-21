A call to community college student innovators

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF), today launches its platform to advance student innovation and impact in STEM through the Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC).

The annual competition aims to foster the development of students’ innovation, communication and entrepreneurial skills. It also enables students to discover and demonstrate their capacity to use science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to make a difference in the world and translate that knowledge into positive action.

All team submissions are due on April 3. To learn more and apply, visit www.aaccinnovationchallenge.com. For questions, email CCIC@aacc.nche.edu.

CCIC is a national contest where community college student teams, working with a supportive faculty or administrator mentor, use STEM to produce potentially transformative and innovative solutions to real-world problems. Teams of two to four students are invited to submit proposals, and up to 12 finalist teams will be selected to develop their proposal during an Innovation Boot Camp. Finalist teams will create and present an entrepreneurial pitch to a panel of professionals with a chance to win cash awards.

Tackling real-world challenges

Given the rapid pace of technological advancement and the requirement of new skill sets to prepare for the future of work, students must be prepared to compete in an increasingly competitive, technological and global market.

“AACC is proud to partner with the National Science Foundation to provide this powerful opportunity for students to showcase their talents and engage with faculty as mentors and guides to advancing innovations in STEM,” said AACC President and CEO DeRionne Pollard. “The Community College Innovation Challenge continues to demonstrate what we at AACC know so well — community college students across the country are creative problem-solvers who are already strengthening our national capacities in STEM, while envisioning their roles in the future STEM workforce pipeline.”

A boot camp like no other

The Innovation Boot Camp, to be held in Washington, D.C., June 8-11, provides professional development, mentoring and coaching designed to build strategic communication and entrepreneurial skills to help students advance their innovations in both the private and public sectors. Students participate in sessions on commercializing ideas, using technology for social applications, communicating with stakeholders, refining a pitch and more. The camp culminates in a poster session and national engagement opportunity with STEM leaders and congressional stakeholders, and a pitch presentation in front of a panel of esteemed industry professionals to determine the first, second and third-place winning teams.

AACC’s mission to build a nation of learners by advancing America’s community colleges aligns with the goals of the NSF’s Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program to prepare students for meaningful employment in the high-technology fields that drive our nation’s economy. To further support this mission, NSF funded the initial launch of CCIC alongside AACC in 2015.