The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
Some of the money will refill an empty education-specific rainy day fund to $4.1 billion, and much of it will go to one-time spending for programs, including sustaining community schools, repaying money owed to schools and community colleges, called deferrals, and a new block grant that gives districts wide latitude in spending.
Casino.org
New Jersey colleges and universities that are part of the state’s public system of higher education must now invite problem-gambling experts to their campuses each year.
Students with physical disabilities get special send-off before attending Community College of Philadelphia
CBS News
A long-term care community for adults with physical disabilities who are in wheelchairs held a surprise celebration Friday for a group of residents heading to college Monday morning.
Lexington Herald-Leader
Just over 72% of our graduates leave with zero student loan debt. This means more Kentuckians can start, or restart, their careers on a solid financial footing. That is transformational for families and communities.