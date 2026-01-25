2026 legislative priorities for community colleges

The American Association of Community Colleges and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) have released the 2026 community college legislative priorities document — better known as the “Green Sheet” — ahead of the annual Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., February 8-11.

This year’s priorities largely focus on federal funding, asking Congress to protect and support increased investments in the Pell Grant program, institutional aid programs aimed at under-resourced institutions, and workforce training programs. Beyond these appropriations asks, community college legislative priorities include making the Pell Grant tax-free for community college students, improving and reducing burden in federal data reporting, and asking members of Congress to join the House Community College Caucus.

AACC and ACCT held a webinar last week focused on the Green Sheet. The slides from webinar are available.