2026 legislative priorities for community colleges

By Kathryn Gimborys January 24, 2026    Print

The American Association of Community Colleges and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) have released the 2026 community college legislative priorities document — better known as the “Green Sheet” — ahead of the annual Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., February 8-11.

This year’s priorities largely focus on federal funding, asking Congress to protect and support increased investments in the Pell Grant program, institutional aid programs aimed at under-resourced institutions, and workforce training programs. Beyond these appropriations asks, community college legislative priorities include making the Pell Grant tax-free for community college students, improving and reducing burden in federal data reporting, and asking members of Congress to join the House Community College Caucus.

AACC and ACCT held a webinar last week focused on the Green Sheet. The slides from webinar are available.

