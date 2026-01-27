2026 Awards of Excellence Finalists

The American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) annual Awards of Excellence underscore the association’s priorities and bring national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala during the AACC Annual April 10-14 in Seattle. (Be sure to register for the convention.)

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

MiraCosta College (California)

Patrick & Henry Community College (Virginia)

Exemplary CEO-Board Relationship

Finger Lakes Community College (New York)

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (North Carolina)

William Rainey Harper College (Illinois)

Faculty Innovation

Kimberly Coffman, Miami Dade College (Florida)

Miami Dade College (Florida) Joseph Gallo , Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

, Hudson County Community College (New Jersey) Jessica Krowka, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

Outstanding College Corporate Partnership

Hudson County Community College (New Jersey) and New Jersey Reentry Corporation

Joliet Junior College (Illinois) and Constellation Energy

Mercer County Community College (California) and Johnson & Johnson

Mid-State Technical College (Wisconsin) and Bushman Electric, Crane & Sign

Piedmont Virginia Community College and the University of Virginia Health

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (North Carolina) and Okuma America

Student Success

Miami Dade College (Florida)

Reading Area Community College (Pennsylvania)

Rising Star – Manager

Carmen Concepcion , Miami Dade College (Florida)

, Miami Dade College (Florida) Brittany Freilberg , Rock Valley College (Illinois)

, Rock Valley College (Illinois) Amaalah Ogburn , Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

, Hudson County Community College (New Jersey) Amanda Vargas, Klamath Community College (Oregon)

Rising Star – Executive

Nahomi Carlisle , Bunker Hill Community College (Massachusetts)

, Bunker Hill Community College (Massachusetts) Heather DeVries , Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

, Hudson County Community College (New Jersey) Matt Franz , Clark State College (Ohio)

, Clark State College (Ohio) Erika Hackman, Orange County Community College (SUNY Orange) (New York)

Faculty Member of the Year

Lisa Fozio-Thielk , Waubonsee Community College (Illinois)

, Waubonsee Community College (Illinois) Karen Hostick , Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

, Hudson County Community College (New Jersey) Ernesto Lee , Miami Dade College (Florida)

, Miami Dade College (Florida) James Smisek, Seminole State College of Florida

Trustee of the Year

Roberto Alonzo , Miami Dade College (Florida)

, Miami Dade College (Florida) Karen Moore, Tallahassee State College (Florida)

CEO of the Year