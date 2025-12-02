Tribal colleges benefit from MacKenzie Scott’s latest gifts

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has, over the past few weeks, donated another round of much-needed funding to various nonprofits and educational institutions, including two-year tribal colleges.

Last week, the College of the Muscogee Nation (Oklahoma) received $8 million from Scott’s foundation, followed by a $9 million gift to Bay Mills Community College (Michigan) and $11 million to Fort Peck Community College (Montana). Earlier last month, the College of Menominee Nation in Wisconsin received $10 million, and two tribal colleges in Oklahoma and Nebraska received $17 million and $5 million, respectively.

MacKenzie Scott

The colleges may use the grants as they wish. College of the Muscogee Nation (CMN) announced it will use the donation to “secure financial investments for future CMN students and extend our educational legacy of the Muscogee Nation,” according to a release. The gift will also support continued efforts to empower students, strengthen academic programs, and expand pathways to educational and cultural advancement.

Bay Mills Community College (BMCC) plans to use its gift to expand programs, build new facilities like its Allied Health Center, and continue empowering students and tribal communities.

“It’s a game-changer that will shape our future in remarkable ways,” BMCC President Duane Bedell said in a statement announcing the gift. “This aligns perfectly with BMCC’s mission to provide accessible, high-quality education that empowers individuals and strengthens our tribal communities.”

Fort Peck Community College leaders also announced they plan to use their gift to improve infrastructure and enhance services for its students and communities across the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

“This is a momentous milestone for Fort Peck Community College,” said President Craig Smith. “We are truly grateful to the MacKenzie Scott Foundation for this transformative gift, which will accelerate several projects that have been in our long-term plans for our campus.”

Wisconsin’s College of Menominee Nation will use its $10 million gift to provide more high-quality academic programs, bolster support for student success, invest in endowments and create more professional and academic pathways. President Christopher Caldwell said the donation will support his college’s limited budget, which yields impressive economic returns for alumni and communities.

Several community colleges have benefited from Scott’s generosity over the years. In 2021, 21 community colleges and several community college-related groups were among the 287 nonprofit organizations that received, in total, $2.7 billion. In 2020, about a dozen community colleges received grants from Scott’s foundation.