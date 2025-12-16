Top 10 CC Daily articles for 2025

Below are the 10 most-read CC Daily articles for 2025. There was plenty of interest in Workforce Pell and workforce education, in general, as well as policy and politics around student aid and commentary on the humanities in the age of AI.
- House ed committee cuts Pell grants, approves risk-sharing
- Trump signs executive order on workforce programs
- WIOA reauthorization back on track
- Some community college TRIO grants canceled
- Can community colleges save the humanities — especially in the age of AI?
- Workforce Pell is finally here. What will it take to get it to work?
- ED releases draft Workforce Pell regulations
- Next steps for Workforce Pell and other changes
- Why liberal arts matter — even in the age of AI
- Younger presidents who have grown into the roles