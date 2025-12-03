Reporter’s notebook

New Jersey sees results in Some College, No Credential initiative

Bounce back on FAFSA completions continues

House bill to extend funding for campus veteran centers

A new report shows an initiative in New Jersey to encourage learners who stopped out of college to return and complete is moving the needle.

The state’s Some College, No Credential initiative, which launched in 2022, has reached more than 280,000 adults, with more than 13,500 learners re-enrolling in 22 colleges and universities in New Jersey, including 11 community colleges. That’s three times higher than what institutions typically do on their own, the report says.

In addition, about 1,400 re-engaged learners have already graduated.

Overall, there are about 840,000 adults in New Jersey who stopped out of college before earning a degree.

The age group with the largest re-engagement and re-enrollment was 25 to 35. The report says navigating a rapidly changing workforce was often a powerful motivator for them.

Some of the highlights from the analysis of the initiative, which is run by the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education in partership with ReUp Education, include:

On average, it takes 24 touch points — texts, emails and meetings — before a stopped student re-enrolls.

Returning learners focused on pathways tied to in-demand industries in the state, such as healthcare, engineering, computer science and protective services.

Connecting learners to financial aid opportunities and personalized coaching help address the top two reasons keeping students from returning: cost and time.

Student aid experts expect a record year for federal student aid applications, thanks in part to the Education Department opening the application prior to the traditional October 1 date and also to a more streamlined process for students.

As of November 21, there have been more than a million FAFSAs (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completed by the high school class of 2026, according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN), which runs an annual FAFSA Tracker. That represents 26% of the total class of 2026.

The increase is an 11.7% increase compared to about the same date of the class of 2023, which was the most recent October 1 opening. NCAN expects information for a comparison to the class of 2025 by mid-December. The class of 2025 reached a 54% FAFSA completion rate by the end of June, which marked a return to pre-pandemic levels of FAFSA completion, according to NCAN.

Illinois (38.1%), New Jersey (33.2%) and Tennessee (32.8%) currently have the highest application rates for the class of 2026 among states. Alaska (10.7%), North Dakota (14.9%) and Utah (15.6%) have the lowest.

High school seniors in the suburbs have the highest application rate right now at 26.4%, followed by rural (24.5%), town (23.7%) and urban (21.8%).

A bipartisan House bill reintroduced this week would extend funding for centers at colleges and universities to help student veterans transition from military to academic life.

The Veteran Education Empowerment Act aims to reauthorize the Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success grant program through fiscal year 2033, supporting institutions in creating and operating Student Veteran Success Centers, according to a release from two Florida lawmakers who on Tuesday introduced the bill, Reps. Lois Frankel (D-Florida) and Gus Bilirakis (R-Florida). Since the program’s creation, the U.S. Education Department has awarded nearly $50 million to more than 100 schools, including $4 million to eight institutions in Florida, including Palm Beach State College.

Student veterans face unique challenges, including long breaks from school, service-related disabilities, PTSD and family responsibilities, which can lead to higher dropout rates and limited job opportunities, the lawmakers said in a release.

“I have personally visited many schools that offer Student Veteran Centers and spoken with the veterans who utilize them. The veterans confirm that the enhanced services and specialized resources provided through the centers are invaluable as they seek to successfully reintegrate into civilian society,” Bilirakis said.

The American Association of Community Colleges is among the organizations that support the legislation.