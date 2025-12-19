The Job
Two of the most complex and challenging areas of compliance regarding Workforce Pell revolve around the eligibility of noncredit training paths and if programs hit the minimum threshold of 150 clock hours, essentially defined as time in class or faculty-supervised training.
Manufacturing Dive
Rutgers University explored how community colleges are responding to regional workforce training demands. Clark State College and Columbus State Community College are among those leading the way.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Active military members could begin training for transportation industry jobs before ending their service through a new partnership between Southeastern Community College and the U.S. Defense Department’s SkillBridge initiative.