The 74
Education Secretary Linda McMahon likes to talk about returning control “to the states.” Ironically, those decisions are falling to the recently displaced.
Commentary: Workforce Pell can lead to good jobs for students if they get the support needed for long-term success
Hechinger Report
The spirit of learning from successful associate-degree programs must be applied to short-term training as well.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Lumina Foundation (blog)
As states wrestle with these issues, they should help professionalize higher education’s “non-credit” sector — an area that is growing in importance thanks to rapidly changing economic demands.
Institute for Higher Education Policy (blog)
The accelerated rollout and limited engagement with the field jeopardizes data quality.
Commentary: How California is building an inclusive system of flexible financial support for workforce learners
National Skills Coalition (blog)
Over time, investments in financial support for under-resourced learners pay off through stronger employment outcomes, reduced public benefits usage and a more resilient workforce.
Forbes
Skills are what matter most, and community colleges have long been an accessible, high-quality place to gain them.