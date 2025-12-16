Magnolia Tribune
In Mississippi, some education staff are leaving their community college employment to work in the K-12 system to make more money.
CalMatters
Some California community college presidents say they’re seeing over 10% more students compared to last fall. But they add that the state hasn’t provided enough funding to keep up with their growth.
Wall Street Journal (subscription required)
A tough job market and the threat of artificial intelligence are leading to some radical career changes.
Commentary: Community colleges; Pillars of opportunity for higher education and societal development
CityWatch Los Angeles
Because many graduates remain in the regions where they studied, the benefits of community colleges ripple outward, strengthening local economies and civic engagement. These institutions are not just places of learning; they are community anchors.
Lompoc Record
The core of the American community college is educating students for careers in the trades.
Evolllution
Just as today’s college campuses are no longer built by chance, neither should our curriculum processes be left to outdated convention.