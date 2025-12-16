Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 16, 2025    Print

Mississippi community colleges requesting $28M for staff pay raises
Magnolia Tribune
In Mississippi, some education staff are leaving their community college employment to work in the K-12 system to make more money.

More adults return to college in California as inflation and job fears rise
CalMatters
Some California community college presidents say they’re seeing over 10% more students compared to last fall. But they add that the state hasn’t provided enough funding to keep up with their growth.

Why workers in their 40s are going back to school
Wall Street Journal (subscription required)
A tough job market and the threat of artificial intelligence are leading to some radical career changes.

Commentary: Community colleges; Pillars of opportunity for higher education and societal development
CityWatch Los Angeles
Because many graduates remain in the regions where they studied, the benefits of community colleges ripple outward, strengthening local economies and civic engagement. These institutions are not just places of learning; they are community anchors.

Commentary: The trades are college, and college includes the trades
Lompoc Record
The core of the American community college is educating students for careers in the trades.

Commentary: Cut the clutter: Making curricula work smarter, not slower
Evolllution
Just as today’s college campuses are no longer built by chance, neither should our curriculum processes be left to outdated convention.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.