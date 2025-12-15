Politico’s Weekly Education
College officials and other education experts are worried that schools will not be able to submit accurate data by current deadlines and would need to hire more staff to do this work, according to public comments on the proposal submitted ahead of Monday’s feedback deadline.
CBS News
Gov. Jared Polis is calling on the legislature to replace the Department of Higher Education with a new state agency that would provide a one-stop shop for all postsecondary education options.
Commentary: CCAMPIS isn’t duplicative, it’s essential. The admin’s transfer threatens student parents.
New America (blog)
The administration’s transfer of CCAMPIS from ED to HHS risks destabilizing childcare access for student parents and undermining college completion.
Alabama Daily News
The Alabama Commission on Higher Education has approved more than $2.7 billion in budget requests for the 2027 fiscal year, moving forward funding plans for the agency and for the state’s public colleges and universities as lawmakers in January will begin shaping next year’s Education Trust Fund budget.
Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (blog)
AI literacy — the judgment to determine when and how to use AI tools effectively — may be the critical skill graduates will need to succeed in the emerging labor market. Fortunately, it’s a skill that US colleges and universities already have the foundation to provide.