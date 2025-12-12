Headlines

Mackenzie Scott $12 million gift will transform community
Bladen Journal
Bladen Community College is one of the latest institutions to receive funding from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift will fund initiatives to support students, as well as resources for innovative and creative possibilities.

Free construction training program coming to Maine community colleges
News Center Maine
A new pre-apprenticeship program aims to prepare Mainers for careers in construction as the state faces a growing need for skilled workers.

Kansans are leveling up
Fox 4
Kansas community college enrollment rose 5.3% and technical college enrollment jumped 11% from 2023 to 2025. State leaders attribute part of this growth to Level Up Kansas, a free resource funded through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

