7 in 10 employers have high confidence in higher ed, survey finds
Higher Ed Dive
A poll released from the American Association of Colleges and Universities reveals 70% of employers nationwide said they have high confidence in higher education.

Colorado’s governor wants merger of higher education and labor departments
Chalkbeat Colorado
A plan from Gov. Jared Polis would end Colorado’s higher education department in its current form and create a new agency that would merge the state’s higher education, labor and other departments. The aim is to strengthen workforce development.

One Denver community college offers a $50 diploma
WBUR
Community College of Denver offers adults a chance to get a GED-like certificate for $50 — and the new offer has been very popular.

New furniture manufacturer taps community college for new hires
Spectrum News
Two students studying industrial systems technology at Davidson-Davie Community College’s are the first apprentices at SBA Home, which opened in the area in August. SBA Home is the 11th employer to join the Davidson-Davie apprenticeship consortium.

