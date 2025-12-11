The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Higher Ed Dive
A poll released from the American Association of Colleges and Universities reveals 70% of employers nationwide said they have high confidence in higher education.
Chalkbeat Colorado
A plan from Gov. Jared Polis would end Colorado’s higher education department in its current form and create a new agency that would merge the state’s higher education, labor and other departments. The aim is to strengthen workforce development.
WBUR
Community College of Denver offers adults a chance to get a GED-like certificate for $50 — and the new offer has been very popular.
Spectrum News
Two students studying industrial systems technology at Davidson-Davie Community College’s are the first apprentices at SBA Home, which opened in the area in August. SBA Home is the 11th employer to join the Davidson-Davie apprenticeship consortium.