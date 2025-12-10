Headlines

California college opens new on-campus housing to expand affordable student living
Sierra College opened a 358-bed housing facility, more than doubling on-campus units. The new building is designed to provide affordable, secure housing for students and enhance campus life.

Is Columbus tuition-free promise broken?
Funding for the Columbus Promise, which guarantees graduates of the Columbus City Schools can attend two years at Columbus State Community College tuition-free, was not included in the mayor’s latest budget.

Del Mar College moves forward with second round of tuition waiver program
The Texas college is expanding its Freedom to Dream tuition waiver program to create a dual enrollment pipeline with local high schools and including continuing education programs.

