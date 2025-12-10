ABC 10
Sierra College opened a 358-bed housing facility, more than doubling on-campus units. The new building is designed to provide affordable, secure housing for students and enhance campus life.
WCMH-TV
Funding for the Columbus Promise, which guarantees graduates of the Columbus City Schools can attend two years at Columbus State Community College tuition-free, was not included in the mayor’s latest budget.
Kiiitv.com
The Texas college is expanding its Freedom to Dream tuition waiver program to create a dual enrollment pipeline with local high schools and including continuing education programs.