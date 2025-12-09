Headlines

Wyoming community college cuts jobs as budget overhaul reshapes college workforce
Cowboy State Daily
As part of a $4 million budget overhaul, Western Wyoming Community College will cut 33 jobs and redesign 30 more. Employees began receiving notice that they could be laid off on Monday.

A new ‘solution’ to student homelessness: A parking lot where students can sleep safely in their cars
Hechinger Report
Long Beach City College started the Safe Parking Program, which provides physical safety (as well as access to wi-fi and showers) for students who sleep in their vehicles.

Commentary: Community colleges strengthen regional economies and civic life
Daily Herald
Supporting community colleges through investment, collaboration and public awareness remains one of the most effective ways to broaden opportunity, writes College of DuPage President Muddassir Siddiqi.

