Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 8, 2025    Print

Washington community college plans layoffs
KUOW
In the face of a $4 million three-year budget deficit, Shoreline Community College is planning layoffs. Nine Shoreline employees have received reduction-in-force notifications warning that, unless the college’s financial situation improves, their jobs will end in July.

Tulsa Community College moves forward first bachelor’s degree program
KOSU
The Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education has approved Tulsa Community College’s bachelor’s degree program in child development.

Mobile VR classroom entices students at Kern Community College District
GovTech
Kern Community College District’s new Dreamscape Mobile Classroom is intriguing biology and chemistry students. The new classroom is a mobile trailer with 16 stations equipped with headsets, a joystick, haptic feedback chairs and even little fans built into the desk to simulate the wind.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.