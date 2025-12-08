KUOW
In the face of a $4 million three-year budget deficit, Shoreline Community College is planning layoffs. Nine Shoreline employees have received reduction-in-force notifications warning that, unless the college’s financial situation improves, their jobs will end in July.
The Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education has approved Tulsa Community College’s bachelor’s degree program in child development.
Kern Community College District’s new Dreamscape Mobile Classroom is intriguing biology and chemistry students. The new classroom is a mobile trailer with 16 stations equipped with headsets, a joystick, haptic feedback chairs and even little fans built into the desk to simulate the wind.