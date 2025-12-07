New America blog
One college already has a program model that is well-positioned to fit the Workforce Pell paradigm and set the standards for its state approval process: Lorain Community College’s Fast Track programs. What’s been working for the Ohio college since 2018 provides lessons for the rest of the field, working quickly to prepare for Workforce Pell.
CBS Sunday Morning
A Community College of Baltimore County student was able to get the CDL training she needed to earn certification in trucking, thanks to a growing workforce development funding initiative started by the rock band Metallica.
Community colleges offer new classes to prepare students for calculus, comply with controversial law
EdSource
Worried that students won’t be ready for calculus, colleges offer prep courses combining algebra and trigonometry material in one semester.
Tennessee Chalkbeat
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton wants the state to start paying student teachers for their required internships, a proposal state education advocates say they support amid ongoing concerns about teacher shortages.
Spectrum News 1
In Focus SoCal host Tanya McRae takes a look at how California’s community colleges are helping students train for in-demand jobs, including people who are pivoting careers. Rep. Luz Rivas also joins the conversation about expanding STEM opportunities and expanding AI literacy across the country.
Making their dreams come true’: Tuition waiver program helps dozens of former Delaware foster kids attend college
WHYY
Young adults who have been in the state’s custody can attend three in-state colleges with no worries about the formidable cost of higher education.
Education Trust
OBBBA attempts to hold colleges accountable by tying value to graduates’ earnings, but it may unfairly penalize MSIs and community colleges that help students succeed.
Northwest Arkansas Community College announces NIL opportunity for student-athletes, inaugural soccer season conference schedule
Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
The college is partnering with Influxer, a company that produces officially licensed merchandise and compensates athletes in the process. The company has partnered with more than 550 colleges.