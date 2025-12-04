Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 4, 2025    Print

Commentary: Workforce Pell is (finally) law. Now what?
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
For new entrants into higher education who previously felt college was unaffordable, Workforce Pell may provide an opportunity. However, there are structural barriers that can prevent people from accessing financial aid.

Caring for patients for 26 years — and still not a nurse
Work Shift
Some community colleges, including Monroe Community College in New York and Pierce College in Washington, are starting to rethink their admissions processes and programs to make the jump from CNA to nursing more doable.

Kauaʻi Community College project measures degree value to keep grads on Garden Isle
Kauaʻi Now
Kauaʻi Community College is leading an innovative research project to determine the true economic value of a college degree for Garden Isle residents, with a critical focus on keeping graduates employed on Kauaʻi.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.