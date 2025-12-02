Headlines

By Daily Staff December 2, 2025    Print

Workforce Pell: Here are 5 big challenges for implementation
University Business
Only five of the 60 workforce training programs offered at Central New Mexico Community College are currently eligible for the Workforce Pell, according to President Tracy Hartzler.

Community colleges get a boost toward supporting workforce readiness
Houston Press
Houston Endowment doled out $5 million to nine postsecondary education institutions.

Q&A: The quiet war on Hispanic-serving colleges
Washington Monthly
Trump’s bid to strip race from policy has landed squarely on the institutions educating the country’s future.

Commentary: The new economics of talent in the age of AI
ETHOS
The four pillars of a lifelong learning nation.

