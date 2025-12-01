Headlines

Light rail’s push to Federal Way gives students, workers front-door access
Seattle Times
How a new light rail station at Washington’s Highline College will open up new opportunities for its students.

Commentary: I earned my associate degree while still in high school, and it changed my life
Hechinger Report
Congress should help state legislatures establish strong dual-enrollment programs nationwide.

Commentary: Come as you are: Noncredit coursework is the hidden engine of California’s workforce
EdSource
Adult education is one of California’s best avenues for helping our communities move forward, yet it doesn’t always receive the attention it deserves.

Education Department seeks delay in landmark borrower defense settlement
Higher Ed Dive
The agency said it needs more time to decide claims for nearly 200,000 borrowers who were promised decisions on their cases by January — or automatic relief.

