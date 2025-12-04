Dual enrollment’s impact on completion

iStock

By Matthew Dembicki December 4, 2025    Print

New data show the impact of dual enrollment on college completion rates, particularly at community colleges.

For public two-year colleges, students in the 2019 cohort who had prior dual-enrollment experience had a six-year completion rate of 57%, compared to 39.6% for students in the cohort who didn’t take any dual enrollment — that’s a difference of 17.4 percentage points, according to a new report on progression and completion rates from the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) Research Center.

Primarily associate-degree-granting baccalaureate institutions (PABs) had similar results for students with dual-enrollment experience. Their completion rate for the 2019 cohort was 57.9%, compared to 41.2% for those with no dual-enrollment background — a difference of 16.7 percentage points.

At public four-year institutions, the completion rate for former dual-enrollment students was 77.1%, compared to 67.7% for those with no dual-enrollment experience — a difference of 9.4 percentage points.

Overall flat rate

The overall national six-year completion rate for public two-year colleges didn’t budge among the latest student cohort, staying at 43.9%, the report says. The six-year rate had slowly increased since the 2008 cohort, edging up to 43.9% last year, from 42.8% for the 2017 cohort, the data show.

However, PABs saw another drop, decreasing to 45.3%, from 46% the previous year. PABs have seen a slow decline since the 2015 cohort, which had a 48.6% completion rate.

The report also provides eight-year completion rates, which historically add a 4% to 5% bump to the rates. The 2017 cohort had a six-year completion rate of 42.8%. With the extra two years, the completion rate increased 4.2 percentage points to 47%.

For PABs, the six-year completion rate for the 2017 cohort was 48.3%. Its eight-year rate was 51.8% — a 3.5 percentage-point bump.

The NSC Research Center report also provides state-level data by sector. For public two-year colleges, South Dakota had the highest recent six-year graduation rate at 72.4%, followed by Iowa (56.3%) and Mississippi (55.2%). Connecticut had the lowest at 29.4%, followed by Louisiana and Oregon at 36%.

The report also includes data parsed by gender, race/ethnicity, age and part-time/full-time enrollment.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Matthew Dembicki
Matthew Dembicki edits Community College Daily and serves as associate vice president of communications for the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.