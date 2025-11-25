Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Bucks County Community College President Patrick M. Jones welcomed members of the British Parliament and other dignitaries this month to share information about its new transfer partnership with Wrexham University in Wales, which will allow Bucks graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree at Wrexham in just one year abroad. (Photo: Eric Parker/Bucks County Community College)

Mordecai Brownlee (left), president of the Community College of Aurora, with supporters as he completed a 71-mile “Miles with Mordecai” hike this month to raise money for the Colorado college’s emergency student fund. (Photo: CCA)

In Wisconsin, Chippewa Valley Technical College students in the architectural technology program recently visited Merrill Steel and River Valley Architects, Inc. to see how materials, plans and project coordination come together in the field. (Photo: CVTC)

Dallas College North Lake President Rick W. Smith, Jr. (far left), joins industry leaders and partners for a selfie before an aviation forum that highlighted innovation and collaboration in one of north Texas’ fastest-growing sectors. (Photo: DC)

El Paso Community College psychology professor Claudia Cochran with the Teen Survivor Club, which she created 18 years ago. Through the program, college students engage local middle schoolers through interactive presentations on leadership, bullying prevention, healthy decision-making, coping skills and more. (Photo: EPCC)

Savannah Technical College (Georgia) and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America this month signed a new apprenticeship partnership. Seven apprentices joined the college’s industrial maintenance systems technology program, with jobs in the auto manufacturer’s equipment maintenance department available upon completion. (Photo: Savannah Tech)

Kevin Walthers (far right), superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College in California, and his team recently visited with officials from launch service provider United Launch Alliance at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. (Photo: AHC)

As is his tradition, Greg Hodges, president of Patrick & Henry Community College, invited international students at the Virginia college who are unable to travel home for Thanksgiving to enjoy a meal at Chatham House, home of the P&HCC president. (Photo: P&HCC)