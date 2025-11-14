Snapshots By Daily Staff November 13, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Beginning in January, Front Range Community College dental students will begin providing care under the supervision of licensed professionals at the Colorado college’s new Community Dental Clinic. (Photo: FRCC) Jermaine Ford (center), president of Florence-Darlington Technical College, joins a recent celebration of the South Carolina college’s first-generation students. (Photo: FDTC) Filmmaker David Garrigus recently visited Central Carolina Community College to present three screenings of his new documentary “The American Constitution” ahead of its national premiere on PBS next year. (Photo: CCCC) State Sen. Donna Campbell (far right) this week visited Northeast Lakeview College (Texas) to celebrate its new Nighthawk Legacy Center, a stand-alone facility that will provide dedicated service and support to veteran and military-connected students. About 11% of students enrolled at the college used veteran benefits last year. (Photo: NLC) Matt Scott, a welding instructor at Portland Community College (Oregon), inspects the technique of one of his students during open shop. Scott was recently recognized with a 35-year Lifetime Membership Award from the American Welding Society. (Photo: PCC) At Montgomery County Community College (MCCC), County Commissioner Thomas DiBello and President Vicki Bastecki-Perez (far right) joined culinary students at the Pennsylvania college’s Hospitality Institute to make pizzas. (Photo: MCCC) As part of an open house celebrating its new Mathematics + Science Building, Santa Monica College held “explorations” of the new labs in the building, with faculty and students from life sciences, physical sciences, Earth sciences and math showcasing experiments, demos and giving community members and guests previews of the new space. (Photo: SMC) State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor John B. King, Jr., recently visited Rockland Community College as part of the SUNY Reconnect Tour. The purpose of the visit was to highlight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new initiative that offers free community college for adult learners. (Photo: RCC) North Carolina’s Holly Springs Economic Development team recently hosted a workshop session with Wake Technical Community College and Holly Springs’ biopharmaceutical industry partners to discuss how the college can serve local workforce and training needs. (Photo: HSED)