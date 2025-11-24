Newsmakers

Retirement announcements

Barbara Gaba, president of Atlantic Cape Community College, has announced her plans to retire on June 30, 2026. She has led the New Jersey college for nearly nine years over her 40-year career in higher education.

Gaba, who was the college’s first female and first African American CEO, has been recognized for her exceptional leadership, dedication and service. Under her direction, Atlantic Cape has secured millions of dollars in grant funding to support student success initiatives and infrastructure improvements, expanded academic programs, and deepened community partnerships across the counties it serves, according to a release.

“We are deeply grateful for Dr. Barbara Gaba’s years of service and the significant strides made under her leadership,” said Daniel Money, chairman of the Atlantic Cape board of trustees. “Her vision and passion have shaped Atlantic Cape in countless positive ways, leaving a legacy that will long be remembered.”

Gaba also currently serves on the board of directors of the American Association of Community Colleges.

In 2021, Gaba was inducted into the Rutgers African-American Alumni Alliance Hall of Fame, which celebrates the accomplishments, leadership and contributions of the honorees to the university, their respective fields and the community.

Prior to Atlantic Cape, Gaba was provost and associate vice president for academic affairs at Union County College (New Jersey). Previously, Gaba was dean of academic and student support services at Camden County College and associate director of the Office of Board Affairs and Government Relations at the New Jersey Department of Higher Education.

Steve Wantz, executive director of the Carroll Community College Foundation, is retiring after nearly 24 years of service at the Maryland college. Wantz has received emeritus status in recognition of his contributions.

Kudos

Daniel Corr, president of Arizona Western College (AWC), has received a commendation from Gov. Katie Hobbs recognizing his decade of leadership, including his service with the Arizona Community College Coordinating Council, and his impact on education in his community and across Arizona.

Hobbs highlighted how, under Corr’s guidance, AWC has expanded access to higher education, strengthened community partnerships and supported strong growth in enrollment, transfers and early college opportunities.

Appointments

Jennifer Kent, president of Victoria College in Texas, has been named chair-elect of the Texas Association of Community Colleges (TACC). She will also lead TACC’s legislative committee.

“It’s an honor to serve in this capacity alongside my colleagues from across Texas,” said Kent, who has led Victoria College since 2020. “Together, we’ll continue to open doors for students, support our communities, and prepare Texans for in-demand careers. With community colleges accounting for the largest sector in Texas higher education, we recognize the responsibility we have in meeting students exactly where they are – be it adult education, professional credit or transferable credit; our work changes lives.”

Carlos C. Amaya will become vice president of instruction and workforce education/chief academic officer for El Paso Community College, effective February 1. He is currently the Texas college’s vice president of student and enrollment services.

Star Rivera-Lacey has been appointed as deputy chancellor and provost at the Riverside Community College District (California). She most recently was superintendent/president of Palomar Community College District (California).