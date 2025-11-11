Newsmakers

New CEO

Tashika Griffith has been named president of Virginia’s Germanna Community College, effective January 1. She currently is provost and chief campus officer at the Clearwater Campus of St. Petersburg College (SPC) in Florida.

Griffith joined SPC in 2016 and has held other positions, including interim dean of the College of Education, assistant provost and provost of the college’s Downtown and Midtown Centers. She previously was associate dean of students at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, assistant dean of students at the University of Miami (Florida), director of the office of multicultural affairs at the University of Scranton (Pennsylvania) and in the Career and Multicultural Center at Virginia Tech University. In addition, she has worked in adjunct teaching positions at several colleges and universities and has also taught at high schools.

Retirement announcements

Dawn Lindsay, who has served as president of Anne Arundel Community College for more than 13 years, has announced her plans to retire next summer, effective June 30.

Under Lindsay’s leadership, the Maryland college has experienced exceptional growth, innovation and achievement. Among its expansions was the opening of its Health and Life Sciences Building and the Clauson Center for Innovation and Skilled Trades, and the reopening of the Truxal Library, according to the college. To improve student success, Anne Arundel strengthened transfer agreements statewide and nationally and expanded its early college access programs. This summer, the college received a three-year, $1.7 million grant commitment from the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation to support students in the Entrepreneurial Studies Institute, health sciences and workforce development programs.

Lindsay is a member of the board of directors for the American Association of Community Colleges and for the League for Innovation in the Community College. She recently was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame for her lasting contributions to education and community development.

Prior to Anne Arundel, Lindsay served as president of Glendale Community College (California) for over five years. Previously, she was dean at Riverside Community College (California) and a matriculation and re-entry specialist at Saddleback College (California).

Roger Stanford, president of Wisconsin’s Western Technical College, has announced his plans to retire effective August 14, 2026. He has led the college since 2017.

Under Stanford’s leadership, Western has experienced significant milestones, including transforming academic delivery to seven-week terms, improving flexibility for part-time and adult learners, expanding transfer agreements and reimagining student enrollment. The college has also seen major facility renovations, including the Wanek Center of Innovation and Student Success Center remodel.

“Roger has led with integrity, vision and an unwavering belief in the life-changing power of technical education,” Kevin Hennessey, Western’s district board chair, said in a release. “His focus on students and community impact has positioned Western for long-term success.”

Prior to the presidency, Stanford served for two years as Western’s vice president of academic affairs. Previously, he served at Chippewa Valley Technical College for 13 years in various roles, including vice president of instruction, director of organizational and professional development, and dean of business and dean of curriculum and professional development. He also served as an instructor at the college as well as a professor at the University of Wisconsin.

Andrew White, president of Cleveland State Community College, plans to retire on December 31. He has served as the Tennessee college’s president since April 2024.

Prior to Cleveland State, White was senior director of the Fast Forward program at Belmont University and previously was dean of the business and technology division at Volunteer State Community College (Tennessee). Before shifting his career to higher education, White served for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. He joined the University of Tennessee (UT) in 2007 and held administrative roles in UT’s Haslam College of Business before joining Volunteer State in 2019.

“Dr. White has led with integrity and a commitment to student success. We are appreciative of his leadership,” Flora Tydings, chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents, said in a release.

President emeritus

Pat Huber (retired NRCC president), Jack Lewis (NRCC president emeritus) and Robert Brandon (NRCC president) (Photo: NRCC)

Jack M. Lewis, the fifth president of New River Community College (NRCC) who headed the Virginia college from 2000 until his retirement in 2016, has been named president emeritus in recognition of his more than four decades of service to the college and its community.

“In opening the STEM campus in Christiansburg, expanding online learning, and investing in technology and advanced manufacturing programs, he ensured that New River would become the beacon of opportunity that it is today, and he opened doors for thousands of students across the New River Valley,” NRCC President Robert Brandon said of Lewis.

Lewis served NRCC in various roles across 42 years, joining the college in 1974 as manager of administrative data-processing.

Kudos

Several community college leaders in New York have been named to the 2025 Power Player in Education list compiled by PoliticsNY and amNY. The list recognizes leaders across the state, including college presidents, nonprofit directors and policymakers, who are creating pathways of opportunity within the educational system. Two-year college leaders include:

Ava L. Parker, president of Palm Beach State College (PBSC), has been recognized as one of Florida’s most influential leaders by Florida Trend magazine. The annual Florida 500 list is the culmination of a year-long research initiative that identifies the state’s most impactful business leaders across major industries.

“President Ava Parker exemplifies what it means to lead with vision and purpose, empowering students and strengthening Florida’s workforce through her dedication to higher education,” David Denor, president and publisher of Florida Trend, said in a release.

Brad Phillips, executive director of the Maryland Community College Association, has been named to The Daily Record’s 2025 Higher Education Power list, which identifies leaders in Maryland’s higher education field who are guiding their institutions through change while advancing student access, educational equity and institutional innovation.

Appointments

Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State College, has been tapped by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Her term will run from October 31, 2025, through April 21, 2028. ServeOhio, the state’s commission on service and volunteerism, empowers local communities by mobilizing AmeriCorps members and volunteer resources to strengthen Ohio through service.

“Volunteers represent the heart of a community through selfless acts and the desire to make a positive difference,” Blondin said in a release. “AmeriCorps volunteers impact lives and communities throughout Ohio. I am pleased to be a part of this commission where I can harness my passion for volunteering and help lead others in intentional efforts toward community improvement.”

Amanda Clements has been promoted to vice president for communications at Tallahassee State College in Florida. She previously was the college’s director of communications.

Shantay Grays is the new vice chancellor for student success at Central Texas College. She previously was provost/executive vice president of student success at Howard Community College in Maryland.

Henry Griffith is the new dean for academic success at Northwest Vista College in the Alamo Colleges District. He previously served as chair of the Department of Mathematics, Engineering and Computing at San Antonio College.

Stacey J. Hall is the new dean of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs at Wor-Wic Community College in Maryland. She joined the college in 2007 and has served as department head of math and science since 2014.

Alvin C. Harmon is now vice president for academic affairs at Southern Crescent Technical College in Georgia. He most recently was associate vice president for academic affairs at Central Georgia Technical College.

Bruce Loving is the new executive director of the educational foundation at Virginia’s Mountain Gateway Community College, after serving in an interim basis. He joined the foundation in 2023.

Stephen Siciliano, vice president for educational services at Northwestern Michigan College, has been selected to serve as a member of the newly launched statewide Advisory Council on Transfer Success. The 16-member council will guide statewide efforts to expand pathways to degree completion, strengthen collaboration across Michigan’s colleges and universities, and prepare more students for in-demand careers.

Andrew Wingard has been named executive director of the Glen Oaks Community College Foundation in Michigan. He most recently was a development officer at James Madison University in Virginia.