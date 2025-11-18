Innovations to reduce college costs

A House hearing on innovations at colleges that reduce costs examined a wide range of cutting-edge programs, such as tapping AI to cut operational costs and sharing online programs. But witnesses and several House members cautioned not to forget the importance of federal investments in efforts to improve access and support for students.

Community colleges were frequently mentioned at Tuesday’s House Education and Workforce Committee hearing, starting with testimony from the nation’s first statewide artificial intelligence initiative, housed at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network (MAIN) unites all community colleges and universities in the state to use AI to modernize programs, reduce duplication and expand opportunities in college and the workforce, said Kollin Napier.

MAIN has focused on shared AI curriculum delivered statewide at no cost, self-paced courses that accommodate working adults, and professional development for faculty, Napier said. The network is also exploring how AI can help in tasks such as course updates, academic planning or early identification of students who need support.

For-profit focused on retention

The House panel also heard from the founder and chancellor of Campus, a for-profit, online two-year institution that includes on its board of trustees some well-known retired community college leaders, such as Eduardo Padrón, Joe May and Gail Mellow. Tade Oyerinde, who secured more than $100 million in investments to start Campus, said the college is focused on retention through hands-on help, including providing each student with a success coach. Students also receive a laptop, hotspot for wi-fi connection, mental health counseling, and math and writing tutoring.

So far, the college has provided these services while keeping tuition below the maximum Pell Grant award, though Oyerinde noted “it’s expensive to start off.”

Oyerinde gave kudos to community colleges for their efforts, citing Miami Dade College (Florida), De Anza College (California) and the City University of New York’s Accelerated Study in Associate Programs, but he noted the sector’s graduation rate is about 30%, and just 14% of students who start at a community college transfer into and graduate from a four-year institution. That’s partly due to colleges lacking the resources to provide wraparound services to guide students, Oyerinde said. As a result, many students drop out without completing a degree but take on additional debt due to college costs, he said.

In his written testimony, Oyerinde said that his model is yielding promising results. The first few cohorts have reached graduation rates above 40%, and he thinks it can eventually reach 60%.

Oyerinde said one area that lawmakers can offer support is in improving the college transfer system. Too often, students must take additional courses — which means more expenses and time — because a receiving four-year institution didn’t accept courses, he said.

Pushback from Democrats

While both sides of the aisle touted the benefits of innovation for colleges and their students, Democrats on the committee criticized the Trump administration for its efforts to shutter the U.S. Education Department, reduce research to gauge programs, slash funding for programs that support college students (such as TRIO), and change the focus of programs such as the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education.

“Innovation matters, but it can’t replace investment,” said Wil Del Pilar, senior vice president for higher education at EdTrust.

Lawmakers also discussed other efforts to reduce college costs for students, such as community college baccalaureate programs, early college high schools and dual enrollment. Oyerinde noted that Campus next year plans to expand into dual enrollment.

Also on the panel of witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing was Jeffrey Docking, president of Adrian College, a small, private liberal arts college in Michigan, who outlined how the college works with other institutions across the country in sharing courses to help reduce costs.