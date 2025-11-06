ICYMI: Coverage of ATE 2025

A compilation of CC Daily articles on the 2025 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference October 29-31.

Living proof of being resilient by design

At Wednesday’s kick-off of the annual Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators Conference in Washington, D.C., community college advocates encouraged attendees to stay strong, despite political, economic and technological challenges.

Students champion ATE on Capitol Hill

For most of the 52 community college students and alumni who participated in the 2025 ATE Principal Investigators’ Conference’s student poster session last week, it was their first time in Washington, D.C. For all by a few, the conference was also the first time they had presented their work at a professional conference.

New funding opportunities in advanced manufacturing, microelectronics

Community colleges are eligible to participate in two federal initiatives — the SMART USA Institute and National Network for Microelectronics Education — that have funds for advanced manufacturing and microelectronics education programs.

Sparks of creativity and collaboration

Fifty-seven students and recent alumni of Advanced Technological Education projects shared their work during a poster session last week at the 2025 ATE Principal Investigators’ Conference in Washington, D.C.

Emerging tech trends in manufacturing

In the next five years, the most critical workforce skills will be a combination of AI and cybersecurity, and strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Sharing expertise, learning is jewel of ATE

Futurist, economist and author Shawn DuBravac told the Advanced Technological Education principal investigators that the way they collaborate is their “superpower.”

ATE open ed materials now available

The open education materials developed by Advanced Technological Education centers and projects are now available through the free STEMLink service for easy uploading to community colleges’ learning management systems.

The value of innovation

Proposed National Science Foundation cuts imperil community college technological advancements.

Snapshots: Photos from 2025 ATE conference

A few candid photos from ATE 2025.