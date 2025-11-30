Chronicle of Higher Education
DeRionne Pollard, president and chief executive of the American Association of Community Colleges, said she expects most Pell-eligible workforce programs to be an “on-ramp to higher education,” giving students an opportunity to pursue credentials that help them work toward eventually earning an associate or bachelor’s degree.
Norfolk Daily News
Every month, the board of governors at Northeast Community College (Nebraska) discusses ways to make the school better and more accessible for everyone. To show this dedication, the Northeast board has read, discussed and dissected the 64-page American Association of Community Colleges report “Resilient by Design,” a product of the leadership of the AACC board of directors.
NBC News
The eye-popping shift over the last 12 years comes against the backdrop of several major trends shaping the job market and the education world, from exploding college tuition prices to rapid changes in the modern economy — which seems once again poised for radical transformation alongside advances in AI.
Signal Ohio
Five Ohio community colleges are joining a new national push to explore how their schools can best offer more eight-week classes – or half the time of a standard semester.
Colorado Sun
Q&A with Colorado Community College System Chancellor Marielena DeSanctis to talk about the future of the state’s 13 community colleges, each of which she calls an “economic development engine.”
Inside Higher Education podcast
Tracy Hartzler, president of Central New Mexico Community College, discusses the risks with taking on new tools, the college’s approach to change management and the need for more responsive data.