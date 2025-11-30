Headlines

How a new law could change the way low-income students access college
Chronicle of Higher Education
DeRionne Pollard, president and chief executive of the American Association of Community Colleges, said she expects most Pell-eligible workforce programs to be an “on-ramp to higher education,” giving students an opportunity to pursue credentials that help them work toward eventually earning an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Community colleges’ resilience helps set course for future
Norfolk Daily News
Every month, the board of governors at Northeast Community College (Nebraska) discusses ways to make the school better and more accessible for everyone. To show this dedication, the Northeast board has read, discussed and dissected the 64-page American Association of Community Colleges report “Resilient by Design,” a product of the leadership of the AACC board of directors.

Poll: In a dramatic shift, Americans no longer see four-year college degrees as worth the cost
NBC News
The eye-popping shift over the last 12 years comes against the backdrop of several major trends shaping the job market and the education world, from exploding college tuition prices to rapid changes in the modern economy — which seems once again poised for radical transformation alongside advances in AI.

Shorter courses? Why these Ohio community colleges want to offer more
Signal Ohio
Five Ohio community colleges are joining a new national push to explore how their schools can best offer more eight-week classes – or half the time of a standard semester.

Despite funding woes, Colorado’s first Latina chancellor sees bright future for community colleges
Colorado Sun
Q&A with Colorado Community College System Chancellor Marielena DeSanctis to talk about the future of the state’s 13 community colleges, each of which she calls an “economic development engine.”

How one community college is embracing AI-powered data tools
Inside Higher Education podcast
Tracy Hartzler, president of Central New Mexico Community College, discusses the risks with taking on new tools, the college’s approach to change management and the need for more responsive data.

