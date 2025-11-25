Rochester STEAM Summit highlights career options beyond four-year degrees for students as trade and technical fields gain popularity
Thousands of students last week spent a day at Rochester Community and Technical College for the annual STEAM Summit, exploring careers in science, tech, engineering, art and math. They used the day to check out welding gear, robotics setups and science experiments — all designed to show what a trade or technical career actually looks like.
In looking at all two-year college closures between 1996 and 2023, 32.7% of for-profits closed, compared to 20.8% of private nonprofits and 2.7% of public colleges, according to a new analysis that uses machine learning to overcome data and methodological challenges.
Commentary: Colleges teach the most valuable career skills when they don’t stick narrowly to preprofessional education
“Without affordable pathways to master’s and doctoral education, nursing schools will face declining enrollment and worsening faculty shortages,” says Vandy Amason, nursing director at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in South Carolina. “At a time when the nation urgently needs more nurse practitioners, clinical specialists and educators, this bill undermines the pipeline of professionals essential to sustaining the healthcare workforce.”
Critics say issues with accessing federal career and technical education funding could preview bigger problems when the Trump administration starts to outsource more of the Education Department’s responsibilities to other agencies.
Tidewater Community College’s Mobile Healthcare Lab delivers clinical training to communities in Norfolk, Virginia, helping students overcome barriers and enter high-demand jobs.
Southeast Technical College (South Dakota) has been chosen by the American Association of Community Colleges to join the AI Skills for All Community of Practice. The national initiative, supported by Microsoft, unites 30 top community colleges to enhance AI education and prepare students for the workforce.