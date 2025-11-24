The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Commentary: Remember your why: Community colleges are America’s most powerful engine for opportunity and renewal
The Evolllution
Community colleges have always served as drivers of opportunity and mobility for students, and that mission has only increased in importance in the past few years.
EdSource
The lawsuit, filed in California’s Eastern District Court on Thursday, claims that federal law prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving in-state tuition that is denied to out-of-state citizens. California provides in-state tuition benefits, scholarships and subsidized loans to undocumented students.
Chalkbeat Colorado
State officials will use the money to create a statewide consortium focused on expanding rural work-based learning opportunities, such as internships, apprenticeships, clinical experiences, or project-based learning. The state will also use the money to help cover credit-bearing work experiences and address disparities in internship access.
Apprenticeship 2.0 podcast (Reach University)
The importance of AI literacy in apprenticeship and internships, how AI can help employers foster more effective apprenticeship opportunities, and more.