Mission Forward with Carrie Fox (podcast)
A conversation with AACC President and CEO DeRionne Pollard is a reminder that leadership begins with memory, intention and connection — long before strategy ever appears.
The Bulletin
Central Oregon Community College, along with the other 16 community colleges across the state, may see a 5% reduction in funding 2026, with losses felt as early as April.
CNBC
Companies are replacing entry-level jobs with artificial intelligence — and, in the process, are upending the traditional route to career advancement for many young, white-collar workers, according to labor and AI experts.
Wall Street Journal (subscription required)
An investment in the amazing but overlooked workforce provider in your backyard will pay dividends, writes Anne Kress, president of Northern Virginia Community College, in response to a recent WSJ article.