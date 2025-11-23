Headlines

How to lead through change with intention
Mission Forward with Carrie Fox (podcast)
A conversation with AACC President and CEO DeRionne Pollard is a reminder that leadership begins with memory, intention and connection — long before strategy ever appears.

COCC faces loss of $1.5M if state cuts funding
The Bulletin
Central Oregon Community College, along with the other 16 community colleges across the state, may see a 5% reduction in funding 2026, with losses felt as early as April.

Why AI may kill career advancement for many young workers
CNBC
Companies are replacing entry-level jobs with artificial intelligence — and, in the process, are upending the traditional route to career advancement for many young, white-collar workers, according to labor and AI experts.

Commentary: Community colleges can mend the skills gap
Wall Street Journal (subscription required)
An investment in the amazing but overlooked workforce provider in your backyard will pay dividends, writes Anne Kress, president of Northern Virginia Community College, in response to a recent WSJ article.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
