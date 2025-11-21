The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Long Beach Post
In recent years, the California college has significantly expanded its accelerated 8-week courses and seen tremendous success, particularly among Black students and adult learners returning to school.
EdSource
Surging tax revenue from Silicon Valley’s big bet on artificial intelligence will produce greater-than-expected funding for schools and community colleges in California in the short run. But how long will the AI investment boom last?
The Job
Despite all the interest in alternatives to the four-year degree, few sustainable innovations have emerged in the education-to-workforce space, particularly large-scale ones. And a lack of money is a big part of the problem.
WGME
Southern Maine Community College on Thursday launched the Maine Advanced Technology & Engineering Center at its Midcoast Campus in Brunswick. The facility is the first of two advanced manufacturing training centers aimed at addressing the demand for workers in Maine’s manufacturing and defense sectors.