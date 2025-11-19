Headlines

Community colleges face new challenges as Trump battles with higher education
PBS News Hour
The Trump administration’s battles over higher education have mostly focused on elite and some public universities. But the president’s policies are also creating challenges for some community colleges, and could undermine those schools’ plans to build more economic opportunities and jobs.

Community colleges adjust amid funding uncertainties under Trump administration
WXXI
At Monroe Community College’s Brighton campus, a federal program providing free early childhood education for low-income parents who are enrolled in college full-time could end next fall. Meanwhile, Finger Lakes Community College has lost about $74,000 in federal grants that support students in financial need, including the federal work-study program and a supplemental educational opportunity grant.

Sanford to invest $10M for future workforce in Rapid City
KELO
Where will Sanford Health find its workforce when it opens a planned 480,000 square-foot Sanford Black Hills Medical Center campus in Rapid City with 168 beds and other features? Graduates from Western Dakota Technical College are part of the answer.

How N.J. is helping high school students save thousands on college tuition
NJ.com
New Jersey officials have announced new grants totaling $250,000 to expand dual-enrollment programs, including $50,000 for Paterson Arts & Science Charter School, which will partner with Bergen Community College and Passaic County Community College.

