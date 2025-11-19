Nola.com

Delgado Community College, which has five campuses in the greater New Orleans region, has ramped up its recruitment of high schoolers, arguing that they can save money by beginning their college careers at Delgado before transferring to a four-year institution. The efforts appear to be paying off: Not only is overall enrollment rebounding after a pandemic slump, but the number of students heading to Delgado right after high school — while still small — has been trending up.