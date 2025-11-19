The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Nola.com
Delgado Community College, which has five campuses in the greater New Orleans region, has ramped up its recruitment of high schoolers, arguing that they can save money by beginning their college careers at Delgado before transferring to a four-year institution. The efforts appear to be paying off: Not only is overall enrollment rebounding after a pandemic slump, but the number of students heading to Delgado right after high school — while still small — has been trending up.
NorthJersey.com (subscription required)
Urban community colleges enrolling large numbers of Hispanic, Black and low-income students in New Jersey and nationwide are canceling programs and staring down the possibility of funding cuts as the Trump administration moves closer to ending a critical grant program that supports Hispanic-serving institutions.
WCMU
A new state grant could help Michigan community college students get their associate degree, even if they transfer early to a longer program.
Solutions with Sagamore (podcast)
Lumina Foundation President and CEO Jamie Merisotis discusses the future of higher education and jobs.