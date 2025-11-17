New Hampshire Bulletin
As they battle long-term drops in enrollment, state colleges and universities are hoping closer collaboration with community colleges will increase interest and make obtaining degrees easier.
KTVB
Idaho’s community colleges are grappling with significant budget cuts after Gov. Brad Little implemented a 3% holdback on state agency budgets in August. Institutions across the state are taking vastly different approaches to managing the financial strain.
Daily Californian (student newspaper)
I got a lot out of community college because I’m the student I am, and I know I’ll get a lot out of UC Berkeley because I’m the student I learned to be at community college.
Hope Center for Student Basic Needs blog
Q&A with Tim Cook, president of Clackamas Community College, to learn what motivated him to run, what problems he sought to solve with a run that weren’t being funded otherwise and how other colleges can replicate his strategy — without having to run 53 marathons.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce blog
The bipartisan College Transparency Act of 2025 offers a bipartisan solution would create a student-level data network by connecting federal and institutional data to deliver timely, accurate insights on costs, completion rates and earnings after graduation.
Columbus Dispatch (subscription required)
David Harrison shares something in common with many of the students who attend Columbus State Community College. He is a first-generation college student.