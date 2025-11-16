NPR Weekend Edition
NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe asks three community college presidents — J.B. Buxton, Nerita Hughes and Georgia Lorenz — how the Trump administration’s war on higher education is affecting their schools.
KCRA 3
The on-campus shooting death of John Beam, legendary coach of Laney College for decades who was featured on Netflix’s “Last Chance U” series, has sent shockwaves across the Northern California sports community.
The Hill
“Community colleges are affordable, accredited. They offer relevant education, but they also offer different kinds of higher education,” says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges.
Indeed Hiring Lab
What might be driving this growth? It could be connected to the lackluster labor market of 2025 or the major efforts to increase the number and visibility of apprenticeships. Whatever the cause, job seekers’ interest in apprenticeships continues to climb in both absolute terms and relative to other job searches.
Like Steve Jobs, this 55-year-old CEO attended community college — and he warns Gen Z ‘don’t let ego get in the way’ when deciding their future
Fortune
Steve Jobs, George Lucas and Guy Fieri don’t have much in common — except where their stories began. Each launched their careers at a community college, long before becoming household names. It’s a path that Chris Tomasso, CEO of the $1 billion in revenue breakfast-and-lunch chain First Watch, also took.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Politico
Food aid recipients are already required to recertify their information regularly. But the move is part of USDA chief Brooke Rollins’ effort to overhaul the program.
National Governors Association
The recent expansion of federal Pell Grant eligibility to include high-quality, short-term workforce programs represents a significant opportunity for states and territories to strengthen their education-to-employment pipelines, support working learners and respond more effectively to the needs of regional economies. Governors’ leadership will be critical to ensure thoughtful coordination, strong governance and a clear focus on results – each vital to making Workforce Pell a success.
Annie E. Casey Foundation (blog)
The expansion of workforce Pell Grants could help states, community colleges and training providers better connect young people to in-demand careers. But this effort will require strong coordination among partners and policies that ensure training programs are high quality and lead to good jobs.
MacKenzie Scott says her college roommate loaned her $1,000 so she wouldn’t have to drop out — and is now inspiring her to give away billions
Fortune
Whose generosity did the philanthropist think of every time she made every one of the thousands of gifts to colleges and nonprofits? “It was the local dentist who offered me free dental work when he saw me securing a broken tooth with denture glue in college. It was the college roommate who found me crying, and acted on her urge to loan me a thousand dollars to keep me from having to drop out in my sophomore year.”