The Job
President Donald Trump’s accreditation reforms include a push for new agencies with more of a focus on short-term credentials.
KCRG
The Iowa DOGE task force is recommending ending a program run by the state’s community colleges that helps businesses hire and train new employees.
U.S. News & World Report
The two-year “embedded college” model helps more students enroll in higher education, graduate and thrive.
Wall Street Journal (subscription required)
Companies are favoring multitool graduates with broad skill sets.
WTVD
As North Carolina continues to earn praise for its economic development, the state’s community college system is playing a major role in workforce training.