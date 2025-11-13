Headlines

By Daily Staff November 13, 2025

New gatekeepers
The Job
President Donald Trump’s accreditation reforms include a push for new agencies with more of a focus on short-term credentials.

Iowa DOGE Task Force looks to eliminate training program at community colleges
KCRG
The Iowa DOGE task force is recommending ending a program run by the state’s community colleges that helps businesses hire and train new employees.

Nontraditional learners need flexible paths to earn degrees. Two-year programs are the answer.
U.S. News & World Report
The two-year “embedded college” model helps more students enroll in higher education, graduate and thrive.

It’s too early to write off college degrees
Wall Street Journal (subscription required)
Companies are favoring multitool graduates with broad skill sets.

Boomtowns NC: Community colleges across the Triangle play key role in economic development
WTVD
As North Carolina continues to earn praise for its economic development, the state’s community college system is playing a major role in workforce training.

