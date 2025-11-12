Headlines

By Daily Staff November 12, 2025    Print

Female students struggling more to recover since pandemic
The Hill
A study out of the University of North Carolina Greensboro found that first-year female college students have greater struggles than male students in both passing classes and accumulating credits.

Commentary: How states can aim higher — and prove the value of higher education
Lumina Foundation blog
Lumina Foundation is partnering with state teams through its State Attainment Collaborative, a year-long effort working with a diverse group of states that are adopting or updating value-centered attainment goals.

Advocates warn of risks to higher ed data if Education Department is shuttered
Hechinger Report
But new hires and fresh research grants hint at a quiet rebuilding effort.

Thousands of Minnesota college students could lose financial aid as program faces $102M deficit
Minnesota Star Tribune (subscription required)
College students across Minnesota may get less financial aid from the Minnesota State Grant program after already seeing cuts.

