Work Shift
As states and now the feds put more money behind short-term credentials, a looming question is whether employers put stock in them.
Ed Source
Headlines often focus on the challenges facing higher education — rising costs, shifting workforce demands and questions about value. Yet at a time when confidence in institutions is waning, many California community colleges are quietly earning trust the old-fashioned way: by delivering on their promises.
EdNC
As the state prepares to implement Workforce Pell and considers the North Carolina Community College System’s proposed funding model, Propel NC, colleges serving adult students in short-term, skills-based courses must consider how to leverage these new funding streams.
CCRC Blog
A few recommendations for college practitioners to help more students stay in college and to help those who stop out to return.
Higher Ed Dive
Amid court rulings requiring the Trump administration to fund the program, it’s unclear when recipients will receive their benefits, The Hope Center said.
Springfield News-Sun
Once Phase II is completed in fall 2027, the Upper Academy campus at Clark State College (Ohio) will be more than 65,000 square feet for high school students in grades 9-12.