Mike Hannigan, a student at Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts, receives just under $300 a month from SNAP, but the benefits didn’t come through at the beginning of November due to government delays. If SNAP benefits keep getting delayed, he doesn’t know what he would do to afford groceries.
Campuses in the Los Angeles Community College District report their food pantries are overwhelmed due to increased student needs following the end of SNAP funding.
One in two Austin Community College students could lose or receive delayed funding as SNAP’s fate in the shutdown remains uncertain. ACC is determined to help.
The McClure Foundation’s free degree promise helps young Vermonters get a debt-free associate degree from the Community College of Vermont. It was recently extended to include 10th and 11th graders, in hopes of increasing those numbers in the future.
More Iowa students earning credit, exploring careers through dual enrollment opportunities at colleges like Kirkwood Community College.
The Maricopa County Community College District paid $27 million for office space in Tempe that includes an adjacent vacant parcel the seller plans to develop in the future.
Monroe Community College’s international enrolments have risen by more than a third this semester, despite visa restrictions and hostile Trump-era policies. The PIE explores why more international students are choosing U.S. community colleges and how they’re building support networks on campus.
The campaign has drawn scrutiny, with critics saying the agency is not realistically portraying the diversity of the country and is sending messages that feel exclusionary.