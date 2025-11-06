The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Hiring Lab: Economic Research by Indeed
Despite the advantages education provides at any level, 40% of those with some college but no degree reported that a lack of education and certification has been a barrier in finding a job — a startling 10 percentage points more than those with just a high school diploma, and 5 percentage points higher than those with a two-year degree.
Forbes
CourseWise, developed at UC Berkeley, aims to streamline the transfer process, which often complicates degree completion, particularly for those who start at money-saving community colleges.
Berkshire Eagle
When librarians at Berkshire Community College began to unpack the school’s book collection this fall to prepare for the new academic year, they received a nasty shock: Many of the books had deteriorated beyond repair. Now, the Massachusetts college is leaning on a network of local libraries, museums and colleges to fill in the gaps left by the loss.
Magnolia Tribune
Community colleges such as Meridian, East Mississippi, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi Delta, Holmes, Hinds, Northeast, Coahoma and others provide hands-on culinary training grounded in classical, American, and international cuisine, with specialized classes in baking and pastry arts. It’s become the recipe for workforce revitalization.