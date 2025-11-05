EvoLLLution
Unequal treatment of learners — a system that has created the haves and the have-nots — does not allow open-access colleges and universities to clearly and fairly claim that we are meeting our stated missions, writes Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State College in Ohio.
A senior vice president at Jobs for the Future used to think artificial intelligence would not affect his job. He was wrong.
Flagstaff Unified School District partners with Coconino Community College and Yavapai Community College on a model dual-enrollment program for Arizona.
People who work in minimum wage jobs are able to take many of the skills they learn in those positions and use them in “gateway” jobs, which are entry-level positions that can lead to upward mobility. Many of those gateway jobs are now inaccessible to workers without college degrees because degrees are required.
The community college district projects fully online learners will grow from 18,000 to more than 25,000.