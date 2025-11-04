Washington Post
States, nonprofits and unions joined forces in two separate lawsuits to halt the Trump administration’s restrictions affecting public servants.
Washington Monthly
AI is disrupting entry-level work. But don’t mistake short-term chaos for collapse. The college wage premium still holds.
Inside Higher Ed
Democratic attorneys general from 21 states and Washington, D.C., filed briefs last week asking a court to reverse the Trump administration’s rejection of grants supporting TRIO programs, which help disadvantaged students attend and graduate from colleges and universities.
The Nation
Our media’s focus on higher education is decisively top-down; the number of stories published about Ivy League and other elite universities easily outstrips those related to the places where most Americans are actually educated.
Community College Research Center (blog)
The two-day conference was organized into four strands, corresponding with sustainability pillars of Vision 2030, the state system chancellor’s strategic plan: workforce development, curriculum integration, community engagement and campus sustainability.
Degrees of Change (California Competes podcast)
State Sen. Christopher Cabaldon, former vice chancellor for the California Community Colleges, challenges us to think bigger and act bolder.