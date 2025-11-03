The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Work Forces podcast
Van Ton-Quinlivan, CEO of Futuro Health and former official with California Community Colleges, discusses her approach to addressing the shortage of critical allied health workers — the 65% of the healthcare workforce including medical assistants, phlebotomists and technicians.
Honolulu Star Advertiser
Hawaii Community College had one of the largest enrollment increases in the University of Hawaii system this fall, rising 8.7% to 2,489 students — its highest headcount in years and a strong sign of renewed momentum.
MassLive
The Massachusetts Senate recently approved its closeout supplemental budget that would pour money back into community colleges. While the proposed funding doesn’t cement its inclusion in the final budget signed by Gov. Maura Healey, it provides a glimmer of hope for what could come to community college advocates and leaders.
Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required)
Alycia Marshall, who became Community College of Philadelphia’s permanent president in October, says she was also deeply influenced by a mentor who helped students of color pursue STEM fields.