Funding roundup

Thanks to a federal grant of nearly $3 million, Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) is celebrating a newly installed 5G antenna tower and the West Philadelphia NTIA Network program.

Goals of the program are to increase broadband wireless infrastructure, expand access to community-based broadband services and equipment and provide vital digital literacy education.

The initiative also provides free laptops and high-speed internet access to eligible residents. And, partners BlocPower and Wilco have co-led workforce development programs, training students in electrical and broadband-related careers.

“Together with our partners, Community College of Philadelphia is advancing digital equity, expanding opportunity and empowering residents to thrive in an increasingly connected world. This is what it means to fulfill our mission of access, innovation and community impact,” said CCP Interim President Alycia Marshall.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded the grant.

* * *

Also in Pennsylvania, Erie County Community College (EC3) accepted a $50,000 gift from Empower Erie. Funds will be earmarked for the EC3 Foundation to support student needs while reducing barriers.

Established in 2016, Empower Erie’s mission was to establish a community college to improve the overall educational attainment and household income of county residents, meet employers’ needs for skilled workers, and make Erie a more attractive place for businesses while creating better-paying jobs.

“Empower Erie was instrumental in bringing a Community College to Erie. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude, and truly appreciate their gift today,” said EC3 President Chris Gray.

California

Fullerton and Orange Coast colleges, along with another college and university, are receiving a total of $12 million to increase the number of STEM students transferring from community colleges to four-year universities and increase the STEM graduation rate at Cal State Fullerton.

This funding allows the selected community colleges and Cal State Fullerton to expand access to research, advising, peer mentorship and internships by targeting students who may need financial support to complete STEM degrees and pursue STEM careers.

In addition, the partner institutions are forming the Orange County STEM Regional Collaboration, using a three-year, $4 million funding initiative. The project will enable them to leverage shared resources and expertise to amplify impact, foster student belonging and cultivate the next generation of STEM leaders across the region.

The projected effect is a 15% increase in STEM enrollment, doubling student participation in research and internships and improving STEM transfer rates to California State University and University of California campuses by 20%.

Colorado

The Community College of Aurora (CCA) will use a $100,000 grant from Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions to help connect young people with education and career opportunities.

The grant will enable CCA to work with outside organizations to research why young people aren’t going to college and then provide them with the supports they need to reconnect with college.

Georgia

The Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation, Inc. announced recently a $1 million and $25,000 donation to boost Lanier Technical College program offerings and to provide scholarships to students in need.

Per the agreement, $500,000 will go to dual-enrollment programs in auto collision technology, diesel equipment technology, nurse aid and the welding and joining technology. The funding will cover program costs, including instructor salaries, program supplies and basic equipment.

Additionally, the remaining $500,000 will be allocated to the Lanier Technical College Foundation for a scholarship endowment fund named for Lanier Tech’s eighth president, Tim McDonald. The Ivester Foundation also has agreed to make an additional $25,000 donation to fund the initial Tim McDonald Scholarships in 2026.

Representatives from the Ivester Foundation joined Lanier Tech President Tim McDonald (second from right) at the college to sign a funding agreement. (Photo: Lanier Tech)

Maryland

A $100,000 grant will help the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) expand access to technical training. The renewable grant comes through the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program.

The funding strengthens CCBC’s on-campus training and educational pathways for emerging leaders in the HVAC, digital, fire and security sectors.

Since 2021, CCBC has received $350,000 from the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program, which has bolstered the college’s HVAC initiatives and allowed it to launch a building automation systems certificate program, according to CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis.

New York

Bronx Community College (BCC) will use a $25,000 grant from Con Edison to support its building electrification program. The grant will enable BCC to offer no-cost training to 60 students, helping to prepare them for entry-level positions in the skilled trades and engineering support fields.

The program is offered in collaboration with the Bronx Design and Construction Academy and the ARCH Street Communications and Association for Energy Affordability.

Upon completion, students enrolled in the training will receive a $500 stipend, mentoring support from IBEW Local 3 union and internship/employment placement through Building Skills, NY.

BCC also received a two-year, $100,000 grant from Santander US to support student scholarships that will ensure broad educational access for students facing the most urgent financial challenges.

North Carolina

Randolph Community College (RCC) has received $1.1 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to lead ACCTION — Advancing Community College Teaching, Innovations to Overhaul Norms — a five-year initiative to accelerate the shift from lecture-heavy instruction to active learning in foundational mathematics. RCC serves as the lead institution with Chandler-Gilbert Community College (Arizona) as a partner.

“ACCTION lets us do what community colleges do best: Turn big ideas into practical tools that change classrooms,” said Lisa Johnson, RCC vice president of learning and workforce development/CAO.

The project will deliver four outcomes for instructors and students across the country:

Free, public OER for teaching Precalculus Algebra with active learning

A multi-episode documentary by RCC’s nationally renowned photographic technology program

An online professional development program for math faculty

New research on how instructors transition to active learning and how the documentary shapes teaching perspectives

The project gives RCC students paid, real-world roles — from serving as on-camera participants in the filmed course, to working on the production team handling storyboarding, filming, editing, interviews, branding and more — all mentored by national experts and documented through formal work logs.

Texas

Nine Gulf Coast community colleges are each getting $500,000 planning grants from Houston Endowment to support the design and implementation of capacity-building strategies that ultimately increase the number of students successfully completing their education and earning credentials that lead to high-wage, high-demand jobs.

The Texas Association of Community Colleges also is receiving a $500,000 grant to support regional coordination and technical assistance through its Texas Success Center.

West Virginia

The West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) Foundation announced a $600,000 gift from the late Jack E. Cisney, a founding faculty member, educator and long-time supporter of WVNCC. The donation is one of the largest in the college’s history.

The Jack E. Cisney Memorial Fund will provide scholarships and emergency assistance to business students. Cisney’s gift also will support non-credit learners seeking new skillsets in business-related fields as well as small business owners looking to enhance their operations through training in areas like social media and customer service.

Cisney joined WVNCC in 1972 as one of its founding faculty members and spent 28 years teaching and mentoring students. Following his retirement, he sat on the WVNCC Foundation board for 16 years.