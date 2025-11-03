Funding roundup

Thirteen Massachusetts community colleges have received state-funded Training Resources and Internships Network (TRAIN) grants totaling about $1.5 million. The funding will allow colleges to provide training opportunities to more than 500 unemployed and under-employed people across the state.

“Free community college has opened doors for thousands of students, and these TRAIN grants will open even more by helping adult learners gain the STEM and workforce skills that power our economy,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a release.

The grant announcement was made recently at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) during Massachusetts STEM Week. STCC received $150,000 to support its certified nursing assistant plus program.

Among the other grantees are Cape Cod Community College, which will use its $107,209 grant for addiction recovery and medical interpreters training; Quinsigamond Community College, awarded $106,183 for its personal care assistant workforce development program; and Holyoke Community College, which received a $123,235 grant for its paraeducator training program.

* * *

Mount Wachusett Community College (MWCC) has received a new seven-year GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) grant from the U.S. Education Department for the Fitchburg GEAR UP 2031-2032 Project. For the project, MWCC and its partners will help Fitchburg Public School students prepare for and succeed in college through academic, financial and family-based support services.

Specifically, the project will engage students from Arthur M. Longsjo Middle School and Memorial Intermediate School, continuing through Fitchburg High School and Goodrich Academy. GEAR UP services will follow the 6th-grade cohort of the Class of 2032 and the 7th-grade cohort of the Class of 2031 through their high school graduation, and for the Class of 2031, through their first year of college. In total, the program will serve approximately 832 students in its first six years and 640 students in its final year.

California

With a nearly $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, Pasadena City College (PCC) and California State University, Los Angeles will work to transform math education.

The three-year grant project focuses on embedding data science and mathematical modeling into both lower- and upper-division math courses to better prepare students for success in STEM.

Part of the initiative aims to create research and mentorship opportunities to build and strengthen the pathway from PCC to Cal State LA, while enhancing the alignment between the CSU and community college systems to boost student retention, transfer and degree completion, according to a press release.

“Our pathway with Pasadena City College creates a seamless bridge for students to build confidence and capability in data-driven mathematics,” said Jie Zhong, associate professor of mathematics at Cal State LA and the grant’s lead principal investigator.

Illinois

Moraine Valley Community College will use a $900,000 Advanced Technological Education grant from the National Science Foundation to build awareness of cybersecurity jobs.

“There is a limited view of what cyber careers are. The stereotype is a hacker in a hoodie, which does a disservice to the field. There are 52 career roles available,” said Kristine Christensen, Moraine Valley professor of computer information systems. “There’s a place for everyone.”

Illinois has 19,000 jobs available in cyber – everything from policy analysis and compliance to writing and technical roles – with more than 500,000 unfilled jobs in the industry around the country.

Moraine Valley’s grant team will develop a toolkit on cybersecurity career opportunities for use by school employees, as well as a workbook for students and informal materials for parents and organizations. They also will design and deliver workshops for high school and college employees to learn about cyber pathways, programs of study and how to use the toolkit in sharing with students.

A resource book about cyber careers, workshops, a community of practice and additional outreach opportunities will be made available to colleges across the country throughout the initiative.

North Carolina

The Foundation of Brunswick Community College (BCC) announced the establishment of the David Matthews, Jr. Endowment, created through a $25,000 gift from the Matthews family. The endowment will fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the trades, including electrical, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry and other skilled professions that were close to David Matthews.

Matthews began his journey in the trades at a community college, where he discovered a passion for hands-on learning and problem solving – particularly in the electrical field – that shaped his life and career.

“Through this gift, David’s legacy will live on in the success stories of BCC students who share his drive, determination and love of learning,” said Teresa Nelson, executive director of the Foundation of Brunswick Community College.