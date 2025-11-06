Community college sticker price up 2.7%

The average 2025-26 tuition-and-fees sticker price for public two-year colleges is $4,150, which is an increase of 2.7% (or $110) for full-time students compared to last fall, according to an annual report on college pricing and student aid trends from the College Board.

The published tuition and fees for full-time, in-district students this fall at community colleges range from $1,440 in California and $2,250 in New Mexico (which have historically had the lowest sticker prices), to $8,900 in Vermont, which has historically had the highest. Published prices didn’t increase or increased by less than 1% for public two-year colleges in nine states.

When grant aid is applied for community college students, the cost is typically much less. In fact, first-time, full-time community college students have been receiving enough grant aid to cover their tuition and fees since 2009-10, the report noted.

However, other expenses related to attending college can be substantial. The average budget (which includes tuition and fees) for full-time public two-year students is $21,320 this academic year, according to the report. That’s $750 more than the College Board reported in its 2024 report.

Housing and food comprise the bulk of the cost at $10,850, an increase of $460 compared to last year’s figures. Books and supplies on average cost $1,570, representing a $50 increase. After grant aid, community college students need to cover an estimated $9,660 in housing and food costs, plus another $6,320 for books and supplies, transportation and other personal expenses.

Public four-year, in-state tuition and fees increased by $340 (a 2.9% increase), to $11,950. Their average estimated budgets for in-state students is $30,990. For out-of-state students, it is $50,920.

A view of 30 years

The College Board also examined tuition and fees over a 30-year span. After adjusting for inflation, the average published tuition and fees at public two-year colleges rose from $2,810 in 1995-96, to $4,150 this year, representing a 48% increase. Among public four-year colleges, the increase was 101%, from $5,940, to $11,950.

However, when adjusted for inflation, the average sticker price declined among the public sectors over the last 10 years. For public two-year colleges, it dropped 10% from 2015-16 to 2025-26, the report shows. For public four-year institutions, the decline was 7%.

Grant aid for students

The annual report also provides an insight into trends on institutional finances, enrollment, family income and student aid. In 2022-23, first-time, full-time community college students received $4,740, on average, in total grant aid.

The report shows that community college students’ portion of grant aid from the federal government continues to decline, while support from states and colleges is increasing. The federal government’s share of grant aid to public two-year college students has steadily dropped, from 76% in 2012-13, to 68% in 2017-18, to 63% in 2022-23. Over the same period, the portion coming from states has increased (17%, 23% and 26%, respectively), as has the portion from institutions (7%, 8% and 11%, respectively).

The percentage of first-time, full-time two-year students receiving institutional grant aid has increased from 13% in 2014-15, to 23% in 2022-23, the report shows. From 2019-20 to 2020-21 — the Covid years — community colleges saw a large one-year increase (from 18% to 21%) in the share of students receiving institutional grant aid.